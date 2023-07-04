Vie del Gusto: Il formaggio di malga Passo Nota 2023
LE VIE DEL GUSTO: Il formaggio di malga
Azienda Agricola Bengalì
Malga Passo Nota – Dietro Rifugio Alpino
Lingue parlate: italiano
In Malga vi attende Caterina, per farvi degustare i suoi formaggi di capra, di mucca e misti.
Visita in stalla con possibilità di assistere e partecipare alla mungitura delle caprette.
Visita e Degustazione costo 10€
Per Bambini fino a 5 anni Gratis
Possibilità di Acquisto Diretto Prodotti con sconto 5% riservato ai possessori Welcome Card
Come raggiungerci:
A piedi, in bici e in auto.
Graditi i cani, sempre al guinzaglio e con museruola per specifiche razze.
PAGAMENTO: Il pagamento avviene direttamente al produttore al termine della degustazione.
ENG
THE WAYS OF TASTE: Malga cheese
Bengali farm
Malga Passo Nota – Behind Alpine Hut
Spoken languages: Italian
Caterina awaits you in Malga, to let you taste her goat, cow and mixed cheeses.
You visit the stable with the possibility of assisting and participating in the milking of the goats.
Visit and Tasting cost €10
For children up to 5 years free
Possibility of Direct Purchase of Products with a 5% discount reserved for Welcome Card holders
How to reach us:
On foot, by bike and by car
Dogs are welcome, always on a leash and with a muzzle for specific breeds.
PAYMENT: Payment is made directly to the producer at the end of the tasting.
DEU
DIE ARTEN DES GESCHMACKS: Malga-Käse
Bengalischer Bauernhof
Malga Passo Nota – Hinter der Almhütte
Gesprochene Sprachen: Italienisch
Caterina erwartet Sie in Malga, damit Sie ihre Ziegen-, Kuh- und Mischkäse probieren können.
Besuch im Stall mit der Möglichkeit, beim Melken der Ziegen mitzuhelfen und mitzuhelfen.
Besichtigung und Verkostung kosten 10 €
Für Kinder bis 5 Jahre frei
Möglichkeit des Direktkaufs von Produkten mit einem Rabatt von 5 % für Inhaber einer Welcome Card
So erreichen Sie uns:
Zu Fuß, mit dem Fahrrad und mit dem Auto
Hunde sind willkommen, immer an der Leine und bei bestimmten Rassen mit Maulkorb.
BEZAHLUNG: Die Bezahlung erfolgt direkt am Ende der Verkostung an den Produzenten.