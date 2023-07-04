Vie del Gusto: Il formaggio di malga Passo Nota 2023

LE VIE DEL GUSTO: Il formaggio di malga

Azienda Agricola Bengalì

Malga Passo Nota – Dietro Rifugio Alpino



Lingue parlate: italiano



In Malga vi attende Caterina, per farvi degustare i suoi formaggi di capra, di mucca e misti.

Visita in stalla con possibilità di assistere e partecipare alla mungitura delle caprette.



Visita e Degustazione costo 10€

Per Bambini fino a 5 anni Gratis



Possibilità di Acquisto Diretto Prodotti con sconto 5% riservato ai possessori Welcome Card



Come raggiungerci:

A piedi, in bici e in auto.

Graditi i cani, sempre al guinzaglio e con museruola per specifiche razze.



PAGAMENTO: Il pagamento avviene direttamente al produttore al termine della degustazione.



ENG



THE WAYS OF TASTE: Malga cheese

Bengali farm

Malga Passo Nota – Behind Alpine Hut



Spoken languages: Italian



Caterina awaits you in Malga, to let you taste her goat, cow and mixed cheeses.

You visit the stable with the possibility of assisting and participating in the milking of the goats.



Visit and Tasting cost €10

For children up to 5 years free



Possibility of Direct Purchase of Products with a 5% discount reserved for Welcome Card holders



How to reach us:

On foot, by bike and by car



Dogs are welcome, always on a leash and with a muzzle for specific breeds.



PAYMENT: Payment is made directly to the producer at the end of the tasting.



DEU



DIE ARTEN DES GESCHMACKS: Malga-Käse

Bengalischer Bauernhof

Malga Passo Nota – Hinter der Almhütte



Gesprochene Sprachen: Italienisch



Caterina erwartet Sie in Malga, damit Sie ihre Ziegen-, Kuh- und Mischkäse probieren können.

Besuch im Stall mit der Möglichkeit, beim Melken der Ziegen mitzuhelfen und mitzuhelfen.



Besichtigung und Verkostung kosten 10 €

Für Kinder bis 5 Jahre frei



Möglichkeit des Direktkaufs von Produkten mit einem Rabatt von 5 % für Inhaber einer Welcome Card



So erreichen Sie uns:

Zu Fuß, mit dem Fahrrad und mit dem Auto



Hunde sind willkommen, immer an der Leine und bei bestimmten Rassen mit Maulkorb.



BEZAHLUNG: Die Bezahlung erfolgt direkt am Ende der Verkostung an den Produzenten.