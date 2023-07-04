rotate-mobile
Martedì, 4 Luglio 2023
Eventi

Vie del Gusto: Il formaggio di malga Passo Nota 2023

Dove Malga Passo Nota Indirizzo non disponibile Tremosine
Quando Dal 21/07/2023 al 21/07/2023 DALLE 15:00
Prezzo Visita e Degustazione costo 10€ Per Bambini fino a 5 anni Gratis
Altre informazioni Sito web tremosinesulgardaeventi.com
francesca

LE VIE DEL GUSTO: Il formaggio di malga
Azienda Agricola Bengalì
Malga Passo Nota – Dietro Rifugio Alpino

Lingue parlate: italiano

In Malga vi attende Caterina, per farvi degustare i suoi formaggi di capra, di mucca e misti.
Visita in stalla con possibilità di assistere e partecipare alla mungitura delle caprette.

Visita e Degustazione costo 10€
Per Bambini fino a 5 anni Gratis

Possibilità di Acquisto Diretto Prodotti con sconto 5% riservato ai possessori Welcome Card

Come raggiungerci:
A piedi, in bici e in auto.
Graditi i cani, sempre al guinzaglio e con museruola per specifiche razze.

PAGAMENTO: Il pagamento avviene direttamente al produttore al termine della degustazione.

ENG

THE WAYS OF TASTE: Malga cheese
Bengali farm
Malga Passo Nota – Behind Alpine Hut

Spoken languages: Italian

Caterina awaits you in Malga, to let you taste her goat, cow and mixed cheeses.
You visit the stable with the possibility of assisting and participating in the milking of the goats.

Visit and Tasting cost €10
For children up to 5 years free

Possibility of Direct Purchase of Products with a 5% discount reserved for Welcome Card holders

How to reach us:
On foot, by bike and by car

Dogs are welcome, always on a leash and with a muzzle for specific breeds.

PAYMENT: Payment is made directly to the producer at the end of the tasting.

DEU

DIE ARTEN DES GESCHMACKS: Malga-Käse
Bengalischer Bauernhof
Malga Passo Nota – Hinter der Almhütte

Gesprochene Sprachen: Italienisch

Caterina erwartet Sie in Malga, damit Sie ihre Ziegen-, Kuh- und Mischkäse probieren können.
Besuch im Stall mit der Möglichkeit, beim Melken der Ziegen mitzuhelfen und mitzuhelfen.

Besichtigung und Verkostung kosten 10 €
Für Kinder bis 5 Jahre frei

Möglichkeit des Direktkaufs von Produkten mit einem Rabatt von 5 % für Inhaber einer Welcome Card

So erreichen Sie uns:
Zu Fuß, mit dem Fahrrad und mit dem Auto

Hunde sind willkommen, immer an der Leine und bei bestimmten Rassen mit Maulkorb.


BEZAHLUNG: Die Bezahlung erfolgt direkt am Ende der Verkostung an den Produzenten.

