Tremosine: laboratori estivi per bambini creativi
Dove Pieve e Voltino Tremosine
Quando Dal 14/07/2022 al 14/07/2022 DALLE 20
Prezzo Gratis
Altre informazioni Sito web tremosinesulgardaeventi.com
LABORATORI ESTIVI PER BAMBINI CREATIVI
A tutti i bambini verrà fornito gratuitamente il materiale per realizzare il progetto proposto.
SUMMER WORKSHOPS FOR CREATIVE CHILDREN
All children will be provided with free material to carry out the proposed project.
SOMMERWORKSHOPS FÜR KREATIVE KINDER
Allen Kindern wird kostenloses Material zur Durchführung des vorgeschlagenen Projekts zur Verfügung gestellt.
Luglio – July – Juli
14/7 h 20.00 | Pieve – Piazza Arturo Cozzaglio
21/7 h 20.00 | Voltino – Piazza San Lorenzo
11/8 h 20.00 | Vesio – Piazza Vittorio Veneto