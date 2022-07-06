Tremosine: laboratori estivi per bambini creativi

LABORATORI ESTIVI PER BAMBINI CREATIVI

A tutti i bambini verrà fornito gratuitamente il materiale per realizzare il progetto proposto.



SUMMER WORKSHOPS FOR CREATIVE CHILDREN

All children will be provided with free material to carry out the proposed project.



SOMMERWORKSHOPS FÜR KREATIVE KINDER

Allen Kindern wird kostenloses Material zur Durchführung des vorgeschlagenen Projekts zur Verfügung gestellt.



Luglio – July – Juli

14/7 h 20.00 | Pieve – Piazza Arturo Cozzaglio

21/7 h 20.00 | Voltino – Piazza San Lorenzo





11/8 h 20.00 | Vesio – Piazza Vittorio Veneto