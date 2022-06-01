Trekking a Bestone, un balcone sul Garda

Partenza: ore 9:00 - iNFOPOINT Voltino, Via Alessandro Volta

Durata: Circa 4 ore

Livello difficoltà: Escursionistico, intermedio

Età minima: 8 anni

Partecipanti: massimo 20 persone



Partendo dall’iNFOPOINT di Voltino si sale verso Località Campi dove inizia il percorso montano. Attraverso il sentiero raggiungeremo la cima del monte Bestone (916m), posizione privilegiata per ammirare il Garda, la catena del Baldo e le montagne dell’entroterra del Parco Alto Garda Bresciano. La discesa avverrà sul sentiero militare che presenta gallerie e trincee poiché la zona fu interessata dalla Prima Guerra Mondiale. L’escursione termina a Voltino con possibilità di pranzo convenzionato.

Pranzo convenzionato: Trattoria Primavera - € 10,00 primo piatto, acqua, caffè

IT Le escursioni proposte sono create per esaltare le caratteristiche paesaggistiche, storiche e naturali del meraviglioso territorio di Tremosine sul Garda. I percorsi sono indicati per persone con una discreta esperienza escursionistica in ambienti naturali, in buone condizioni psico-fisiche, senza problemi cardiaci, alta pressione, epilessia o altre malattie o disfunzioni che possano pregiudicare o mettere in pericolo l’iscritto o il gruppo durante l’esperienza.



GUIDA: Le esperienze prevedono l’accompagnamento da parte di una guida abilitata. La guida parla italiano e inglese.



EQUIPAGGIAMENTO:

Consigliate scarpe da trekking con suola scolpita, abbigliamento sportivo adeguato all’esperienza (giacca antipioggia, berretto, occhiali sa sole, zainetto), adeguata scorta d’acqua/alimenti in base alle proprie esigenze. A tutti i partecipanti verrà omaggiata una bottiglia di acqua naturale offerta da TAVINA.



COSTO: La quota prevista per la partecipazione all’evento è pari ad € 5,00 Adulto / € 3,00 Ragazzi 6-12 anni. Con Tremosine Welcome Card l’esperienza è gratuita. In caso di previsioni meteo avverse la guida può



decidere variazioni all’itinerario o l’annullamento della data. In caso di annullamento Pro Loco Tremosine si occuperà di avvisare e rimborsare gli iscritti entro le ore 19.00 del giorno precedente l’esperienza.

Le escursioni prevedono un abbinamento con menù convenzionato, al costo di

€ 10,00, non obbligatorio.



ISCRIZIONI:

Iscrizione obbligatoria presso Infopoint entro le ore 13.00 del giorno precedente l’escursione. Per i possessori Welcome Card le iscrizioni vengono raccolte direttamente dal Vostro Hotel/Residence o dal Gestore del Vostro Appartamento Privato. Possibilità di iscrizione sul sito www.tremosinesulgardaeventi.com

I posti sono limitati: minimo 1 partecipante – numero massimo definito su ogni singola scheda. Minori solo accompagnati, con età minima indicata



PAGAMENTO:

necessario il pagamento anticipato effettuabile tramite:

- SITO WEB www.tremosinesulgardaeventi.com

- PAYPAL paypal.me/prolocotremosine

- BONIFICO BANCARIO

- INFOPOINT PIEVE, Piazza Guglielmo Marconi, 1

- INFOPOINT VOLTINO, Piazza San Lorenzo

Departure: 9:00 am - iNFOPOINT Voltino, Via Alessandro Volta Duration: About 4 hours Difficulty level: intermediate Minimum age: 8 years Participants: maximum 20 people





Starting from the Voltino iNFOPOINT, go up to Località Campi where the mountain route begins. Through the path we will reach the top of Mount Bestone (916m), a privileged position to admire the Garda, the Baldo chain and the mountains of the hinterland of the Alto Garda Bresciano Park. The descent will take place on the military path that has tunnels and trenches since the area was affected by the First World War. The excursion ends in Voltino with the possibility of an agreed lunch.

Discounted lunch:

Trattoria Primavera - € 10.00 first course, water, coffee

EN The proposed excursions are created to enhance the landscape, historical and natural characteristics of the wonderful territory of Tremosine sul Garda. The routes are suitable for people with a fair hiking experience in natural environments, in good psycho-physical conditions, without heart problems, high blood pressure, epilepsy or other diseases or dysfunctions that may affect or endanger the member or the group during the ‘experience.



GUIDE:

The experiences include the accompaniment of a licensed guide. The guide speaks Italian and English.



EQUIPMENT:

Trekking shoes with sculpted soles are recommended, sports clothing appropriate to the experience (rain jacket, hat, sunglasses, backpack), adequate water / food supplies according to your needs. All participants will be given a bottle of natural water offered by TAVINA.



COST:

The fee for participation in the event is € 5.00 Adult / € 3.00 Children 6-12 years.

With Tremosine Welcome Card the experience is free. In the event of adverse



weather forecasts, the guide can decide on changes to the itinerary or cancellation of the date. In the event of cancellation, Pro Loco Tremosine will notify and reimburse members by 7.00 pm on the day before the experience. The excursions include a combination with a special menu, at a cost of € 10.00, not mandatory.



REGISTRATION:

Registration mandatory at Infopoint by 1.00 pm on the day before the excursion. For Welcome Card holders, registrations are collected directly from your Hotel / Residence or from the Manager of your Private Apartment. Possibility of registration on the website www.tremosinesulgardaeventi.com Places are limited: minimum 1 participant - maximum number defined on each individual card. Minors only accompanied, with minimum age indicated



PAYMENT:

advance payment required via:

- WEBSITE www.tremosinesulgardaeventi.com

- PAYPAL paypal.me/prolocotremosine

- BANK TRANSFER

- INFOPOINT PIEVE, Piazza Guglielmo Marconi, 1

- INFOPOINT VOLTINO, Piazza San Lorenzo

Start: um 9:00 Uhr – iNFOPOINT Voltino, Via Alessandro Volta

Dauer: ca 4 Stunden Schwierigkeitsgrad: leichte Wanderung Mindestalter: 8 Jahre

Teilnehmer: maximal 20 Personen





Vom Voltino iNFOPOINT geht es hinauf nach Località Campi, wo die Bergroute beginnt. Über den Weg erreichen wir den Gipfel des Monte Bestone (916 m), eine privilegierte Position, um den Gardasee, die Baldo-Kette und die Berge des Hinterlandes des Alto Garda Bresciano Park zu bewundern. Der Abstieg erfolgt auf dem Militärweg, der durch Tunnel

und Schützengräben gekennzeichnet ist, da das Gebiet vom Ersten Weltkrieg betroffen war. Der Ausflug endet

in Voltino mit der Möglichkeit eines vereinbarten Mittagessens.

Ermäßigtes Mittagessen: Trattoria Primavera - 10,00 € erster Gang, Wasser, Kaffee



DEU Die vorgeschlagenen Exkursionen wurden entwickelt, um die landschaftlichen, historischen und natürlichen Eigenschaften des wunderschönen Gebiets von Tremosine sul Garda zu verbessern. Die Routen sind geeignet für Menschen mit einer fairen Wandererfahrung in natürlicher Umgebung, in guter psychophysischer Verfassung, ohne Herzprobleme, Bluthochdruck, Epilepsie oder andere Krankheiten oder Funktionsstörungen, die das Mitglied oder die Gruppe während des „Erlebnisses“ beeinträchtigen oder gefährden könnten .



FÜHRUNG: Die Erlebnisse beinhalten die Begleitung eines lizenzierten Führers. Der Guide spricht Italienisch und Englisch.



AUSRÜSTUNG:

Trekkingschuhe mit geformten Sohlen werden empfohlen, der Erfahrung angemessene Sportkleidung (Regenjacke, Mütze, Sonnenbrille, Rucksack), ausreichende Wasser- / Lebensmittelvorräte nach Ihren Bedürfnissen. Alle Teilnehmer erhalten eine Flasche natürliches Wasser, das von TAVINA angeboten wird.



KOSTEN:

Die Gebühr für die Teilnahme an der Veranstaltung beträgt 5,00 € Erwachsene / 3,00 € Kinder 6-12 Jahre.

Mit der Tremosine Welcome Card ist das Erlebnis kostenlos. Bei ungünstigen



Wettervorhersagen kann der Reiseleiter über Änderungen der Reiseroute oder Absage des Termins entscheiden. Im Falle einer Stornierung wird Pro Loco Tremosine die Mitglieder bis 19.00 Uhr am Tag vor dem Erlebnis benachrichtigen und erstatten.

Die Ausflüge beinhalten eine Kombination mit einem Spezialmenü zum Preis von 10,00 €, nicht obligatorisch.



ANMELDUNG:

Anmeldung obligatorisch am Infopoint bis 13.00 Uhr am Vortag der Exkursion. Für Welcome Card-Inhaber werden die Anmeldungen direkt in Ihrem Hotel / Ihrer Residenz oder beim Manager Ihres Privatapartments entgegengenommen. Möglichkeit der Registrierung auf der Website www.tremosinesulgardaeventi.com Die Plätze sind begrenzt: mindestens 1 Teilnehmer - maximale Anzahl auf jeder einzelnen Karte definiert. Minderjährige nur in Begleitung, mit Angabe des Mindestalters



ZAHLUNG:

Vorkasse erforderlich per:

- WEBSITE www.tremosinesulgardaeventi.com

- PAYPAL paypal.me/prolocotremosine

- BANKÜBERWEISUNG



- INFOPOINT VOLTINO, Piazza San Lorenzo