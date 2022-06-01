Trekking a Bestone, un balcone sul Garda

Bestone: un balcone sul Garda

MARTEDI’ 21/6 26/7 - 30/8 - 4/10



Partenza: ore 9:00 - iNFOPOINT Voltino, Via Alessandro Volta

Durata: Circa 4 ore

Livello difficoltà: Escursionistico, intermedio

Età minima: 8 anni

Partecipanti: massimo 20 persone



Partendo dall’iNFOPOINT di Voltino si sale verso Località Campi dove inizia il percorso montano. Attraverso il sentiero raggiungeremo la cima del monte Bestone (916m), posizione privilegiata per ammirare il Garda, la catena del Baldo e le montagne dell’entroterra del Parco Alto Garda Bresciano. La discesa avverrà sul sentiero militare che presenta gallerie e trincee poiché la zona fu interessata dalla Prima Guerra Mondiale. L’escursione termina a Voltino con possibilità di pranzo convenzionato.Pranzo convenzionato: Trattoria Primavera - € 10,00 primo piatto, acqua, caffè



COSTO:

La quota prevista per la partecipazione all’evento è pari ad € 5,00 Adulto / € 3,00 Ragazzi 6-12 anni. Con Tremosine Welcome Card l’esperienza è gratuita. In caso di previsioni meteo avverse la guida può

decidere variazioni all’itinerario o l’annullamento della data. In caso di annullamento Pro Loco Tremosine si occuperà di avvisare e rimborsare gli iscritti entro le ore 19.00 del giorno precedente l’esperienza.

Le escursioni prevedono un abbinamento con menù convenzionato, al costo di € 10,00, non obbligatorio.



ISCRIZIONI:

Iscrizione obbligatoria presso Infopoint entro le ore 13.00 del giorno precedente l’escursione. Per i possessori Welcome Card le iscrizioni vengono raccolte direttamente dal Vostro Hotel/Residence o dal Gestore del Vostro Appartamento Privato. Possibilità di iscrizione sul sito www.tremosinesulgardaeventi.com

I posti sono limitati: minimo 1 partecipante – numero massimo definito su ogni singola scheda. Minori solo accompagnati, con età minima indicata



PAGAMENTO:

necessario il pagamento anticipato effettuabile tramite:

- SITO WEB www.tremosinesulgardaeventi.com

- PAYPAL paypal.me/prolocotremosine

- BONIFICO BANCARIO

- INFOPOINT PIEVE, Piazza Guglielmo Marconi, 1

- INFOPOINT VOLTINO, Piazza San Lorenzo



Bestone: a balcony on Lake Garda

TUESDAY 12/4 - 17/5 - 21/6 26/7 - 30/8 - 4/10



Departure: 9:00 am - iNFOPOINT Voltino, Via Alessandro Volta Duration: About 4 hours Difficulty level: intermediate Minimum age: 8 years Participants: maximum 20 people

Starting from the Voltino iNFOPOINT, go up to Località Campi where the mountain route begins. Through the path we will reach the top of Mount Bestone (916m), a privileged position to admire the Garda, the Baldo chain and the mountains of the hinterland of the Alto Garda Bresciano Park. The descent will take place on the military path that has tunnels and trenches since the area was affected by the First World War. The excursion ends in Voltino with the possibility of an agreed lunch.

Discounted lunch:

Trattoria Primavera - € 10.00 first course, water, coffee

COST:

The fee for participation in the event is € 5.00 Adult / € 3.00 Children 6-12 years.

With Tremosine Welcome Card the experience is free. In the event of adverse



weather forecasts, the guide can decide on changes to the itinerary or cancellation of the date. In the event of cancellation, Pro Loco Tremosine will notify and reimburse members by 7.00 pm on the day before the experience. The excursions include a combination with a special menu, at a cost of € 10.00, not mandatory.



REGISTRATION:

Registration mandatory at Infopoint by 1.00 pm on the day before the excursion. For Welcome Card holders, registrations are collected directly from your Hotel / Residence or from the Manager of your Private Apartment. Possibility of registration on the website www.tremosinesulgardaeventi.com Places are limited: minimum 1 participant - maximum number defined on each individual card. Minors only accompanied, with minimum age indicated



PAYMENT:

advance payment required via:

- WEBSITE www.tremosinesulgardaeventi.com

- PAYPAL paypal.me/prolocotremosine

- BANK TRANSFER

- INFOPOINT PIEVE, Piazza Guglielmo Marconi, 1

- INFOPOINT VOLTINO, Piazza San Lorenzo



Bestone: eine Terrasse zum Gardasee

DIENSTAG 12/4 - 17/5 - 21/6 26/7 - 30/8 - 4/10



Start: um 9:00 Uhr – iNFOPOINT Voltino, Via Alessandro Volta

Dauer: ca 4 Stunden Schwierigkeitsgrad: leichte Wanderung Mindestalter: 8 Jahre

Teilnehmer: maximal 20 Personen

Vom Voltino iNFOPOINT geht es hinauf nach Località Campi, wo die Bergroute beginnt. Über den Weg erreichen wir den Gipfel des Monte Bestone (916 m), eine privilegierte Position, um den Gardasee, die Baldo-Kette und die Berge des Hinterlandes des Alto Garda Bresciano Park zu bewundern. Der Abstieg erfolgt auf dem Militärweg, der durch Tunnel

und Schützengräben gekennzeichnet ist, da das Gebiet vom Ersten Weltkrieg betroffen war. Der Ausflug endet

in Voltino mit der Möglichkeit eines vereinbarten Mittagessens.

Ermäßigtes Mittagessen: Trattoria Primavera - 10,00 € erster Gang, Wasser, Kaffee

KOSTEN:

Die Gebühr für die Teilnahme an der Veranstaltung beträgt 5,00 € Erwachsene / 3,00 € Kinder 6-12 Jahre.

Mit der Tremosine Welcome Card ist das Erlebnis kostenlos. Bei ungünstigen



Wettervorhersagen kann der Reiseleiter über Änderungen der Reiseroute oder Absage des Termins entscheiden. Im Falle einer Stornierung wird Pro Loco Tremosine die Mitglieder bis 19.00 Uhr am Tag vor dem Erlebnis benachrichtigen und erstatten.

Die Ausflüge beinhalten eine Kombination mit einem Spezialmenü zum Preis von 10,00 €, nicht obligatorisch.



ANMELDUNG:

Anmeldung obligatorisch am Infopoint bis 13.00 Uhr am Vortag der Exkursion. Für Welcome Card-Inhaber werden die Anmeldungen direkt in Ihrem Hotel / Ihrer Residenz oder beim Manager Ihres Privatapartments entgegengenommen. Möglichkeit der Registrierung auf der Website www.tremosinesulgardaeventi.com Die Plätze sind begrenzt: mindestens 1 Teilnehmer - maximale Anzahl auf jeder einzelnen Karte definiert. Minderjährige nur in Begleitung, mit Angabe des Mindestalters



ZAHLUNG:

Vorkasse erforderlich per:

- WEBSITE www.tremosinesulgardaeventi.com

- PAYPAL paypal.me/prolocotremosine

- BANKÜBERWEISUNG



- INFOPOINT VOLTINO, Piazza San Lorenzo