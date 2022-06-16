rotate-mobile
Giovedì, 16 Giugno 2022
Sereno con lievi velature
Eventi / Concerti

Tremosine Classica 2022

Dove TREMOSINE

PIAZZA MADONNA DELLA SALUTE

Tremosine
Quando Dal 17/07/2022 al 17/07/2022 20.30 -22.00
Prezzo Gratis
Altre informazioni Sito web tremosinesulgardaeventi.com
pro loco

SOMPRIEZZO
Piazza Madonna della Salute

h 20.30
Quartetto d’archi
String Quartet | Streichquartett

Ingresso Gratuito
Free Admission
Eintritt frei

* In caso di maltempo
i concerti si svolgeranno
all’interno della Chiesa

* In case of bad weather
the concerts will take
place inside the Church

* Bei schlechtem Wetter
finden die Konzerte
in der Kirche statt

Curatore:
Emanuele Cavallini

Potrebbe interessarti

Tremosine Classica 2022

