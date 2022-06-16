Tremosine Classica 2022
Dove TREMOSINE Tremosine
Quando Dal 17/07/2022 al 17/07/2022 20.30 -22.00
Prezzo Gratis
Altre informazioni Sito web tremosinesulgardaeventi.com
SOMPRIEZZO
Piazza Madonna della Salute
h 20.30
Quartetto d’archi
String Quartet | Streichquartett
Ingresso Gratuito
Free Admission
Eintritt frei
* In caso di maltempo
i concerti si svolgeranno
all’interno della Chiesa
* In case of bad weather
the concerts will take
place inside the Church
* Bei schlechtem Wetter
finden die Konzerte
in der Kirche statt
Emanuele Cavallini