Moniga: Bierfest

-
Dove
- Centro storico
- Piazza San Martino
- Moniga del Garda
-
Quando
- Dal 14/08/2019 al 17/08/2019
- 18.30
-
Prezzo
- Gratis
- Altre Informazioni
Festa a Moniga del Garda con la 14esima edizione di Bierfest. L'appuntamento è in programma dal 14 al 17 agosto: ogni sera fiumi di birra, stand gastronomico e concerti live.
IL PROGRAMMA
Mercoledì 14 Agosto
- ore 18.30: Apertura Stand
- ore 21.00: Giamburrasta (Bob Marley Tribute Band)
- ore 22.30: Vintage Rock Experience (1968/1978 – 10 anni di storia raccontati in musica)
Giovedì 15 Agosto
- ore 18.30: Apertura Stand
- ore 21.00: The Turner Show (Tina Turner Tribute)
- ore 22.30: Abbashow (Abba Tribute Band)
Venerdì 16 Agosto
- ore 18.30: Apertura Stand
- ore 21.00: Fly Blue’s (Zucchero Tribute)
- ore 22.30: Happy Hour (Ligabue Tribute Band)
Sabato 17 Agosto
- ore 18.30: Apertura Stand
- ore 21.00: Welcome to the Guns (Guns n’ Roses Tribute Band)
- ore 22.30: Drink Day (Green Day Tribute Band)
