Moniga: Bierfest

Redazione

Festa a Moniga del Garda con la 14esima edizione di Bierfest. L'appuntamento è in programma dal 14 al 17 agosto: ogni sera fiumi di birra, stand gastronomico e concerti live.

IL PROGRAMMA

Mercoledì 14 Agosto 

  •     ore 18.30: Apertura Stand
  •     ore 21.00: Giamburrasta (Bob Marley Tribute Band)
  •     ore 22.30: Vintage Rock Experience (1968/1978 – 10 anni di storia raccontati in musica)

Giovedì 15 Agosto 

  •     ore 18.30: Apertura Stand
  •     ore 21.00: The Turner Show (Tina Turner Tribute)
  •     ore 22.30: Abbashow (Abba Tribute Band)

Venerdì 16 Agosto 

  •     ore 18.30: Apertura Stand
  •     ore 21.00: Fly Blue’s (Zucchero Tribute)
  •     ore 22.30: Happy Hour (Ligabue Tribute Band)

Sabato 17 Agosto

  •     ore 18.30: Apertura Stand
  •     ore 21.00: Welcome to the Guns (Guns n’ Roses Tribute Band)
  •     ore 22.30: Drink Day (Green Day Tribute Band) 

