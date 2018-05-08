Tremosine: La 5miglia del Ghiottone

9 caratteristiche tappe, altrettante deliziose portate, 1 paese a picco sul Lago: Tremosine sul Garda.



Passeggiando tra sentieri, boschi e prati, visiterete le caratteristiche frazioni di Tremosine, dove potrete gustare piatti tradizionali cucinati con prodotti tipici locali.



Adulti € 30,00

Ragazzi fino a 12 anni € 15,00



L'ISCRIZIONE E' OBBLIGATORIA.



9 characteristic stages, as many delightful courses, 1 village overlooking the lake: Tremosine sul Garda.

Walking through the paths, woods and meadows, you will visit the characteristic hamlets of Tremosine, where you can enjoy traditional dishes cooked with typical local products.

Registration is obligatory.



9 verschiedenen Etappen, 9 köstlichen Gänge, 1 Dorf mit Blick auf den Gardasee: Tremosine sul Garda.

Reizende Wanderung auf gepflegten Wegen, durch Wald und Wiesen hindurch, entdecken Sie die charakteristichen Dörfchen von Tremosine, kosten Sie traditionelle Gerichte aus lokalen Zutanten.

Die Registrierung ist obligatorisch.

Gallery