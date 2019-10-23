Corte Franca, Number One: Halloween Party - Scary

-
Dove
- Number One
- Via Provinciale, 1
- Corte Franca
-
Quando
- Dal 31/10/2019 al 01/11/2019
- 1-5
-
Prezzo
- 15 €
- 15 €
-
Altre Informazioni
- Tema
- Halloween
“Halloween Party - Scary Edition”, la festa più terrificante dell’anno arriva alla discoteca Number One di Corte Franca.
LINE UP - MAIN ROOM
Resident Dj: Notty
Resident Dj: Ronny Vian
Hosted By Simon Revolt
LINE UP - DANCEFLOOR
Resident Dj: Renato Tanchis DJ + Alberto Paderno
Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando la mappa del posto...