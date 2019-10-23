Sezioni

Discoteche

Sezioni
Eventi / Disco&Feste

Corte Franca, Number One: Halloween Party - Scary

Redazione

“Halloween Party - Scary Edition”, la festa più terrificante dell’anno arriva alla discoteca Number One di Corte Franca.

LINE UP - MAIN ROOM

Resident Dj: Notty
Resident Dj: Ronny Vian
Hosted By Simon Revolt

LINE UP - DANCEFLOOR
Resident Dj: Renato Tanchis DJ + Alberto Paderno

Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando la mappa del posto...

Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando i commenti degli utenti...

Commenti

A proposito di Disco&Feste, potrebbe interessarti

  • Lonato: cena con delitto 'morte allo specchio'

    • solo domani
    • 24 ottobre 2019
    • Convento Lonato

  • Toscolano: Halloween murder dinner show

    • 1 novembre 2019
    • apart-hotel GardaSol Beauty & SPA

  • Quinzano d'Oglio: Halloween murder dinner show

    • 31 ottobre 2019
    • ristorante bar "il palazzo"

I più visti

  • Brescia: mostra Andy Warhol & Marilyn

    • Gratis
    • dal 21 settembre al 26 ottobre 2019
    • Galleria ab/arte

  • Polpenazze: "Sapori in viaggio… a casa dello chef"

    • dal 9 febbraio al 15 dicembre 2019
    • PASQUALE TOZZI CHEF & PATISSIER

  • Serle: Profumo di Spiedo

    • dal 4 ottobre al 20 dicembre 2019
    • Ristoranti aderenti

  • Lonato: circuito enogastronomico 'C'era una volta... a tavola'

    • dal 30 settembre al 27 ottobre 2019
    • Lonato del Garda
Torna su
BresciaToday è in caricamento