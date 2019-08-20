Tremosine: Vita nei Borghi

-
Programma musicale della serata
19.30 Musica itinerante per le vie del Borgo
• Fisarmonicista Pietro Marchin
Fisarmonica – Accordion – Ak kordeon
• Chitarra Davide Ropa
21.00 Piazza Cozzaglio
MUSICA LIVE
Orchestra Marco Buccio
• Apertura stands/casse ore 19.30
• L’importo di un “Europoldo” equivale ad €.1,00;
• I prodotti ed i piatti cucinati verranno distribuiti fino ad esaurimento;
• Non potendo prevedere l’afflusso dei partecipanti non è possibile conoscere gli orari di chiusura degli stands;
• Le banconote “Europoldo” acquistate non potranno essere restituite e convertite in € .
ACQUISTA I TUOI EUROPOLDI IN ANTICIPO: www.infotremosine.com/shop/eventi
Verrà allestita una cassa speciale dove ritirarli all’interno dell’ufficio informazioni con apertura anticipata alle ore 19.00
• Stande und Kasse werden um 19.30 Uhr geoffnet
• 1 Europoldo” = €.1,00;
• Alle Gerichte und Spezialitaten werden ausgegeben, solange der Vorrat reicht;
• Nachdem die Anzahl der Gaste nicht vorhersehbar ist, kann daher nicht vorab bestimmt werden, wie lange die Stende offen bleiben;
• UngenUtzte Banknoten “Europoldo” konnen nicht zuruck gegeben werden.
KAUFEN SIE IHREN “EUROPLODI” IM VORAUS!
https:// infotremosine.com/de/shop-de/veranstaltungen-shop/
lm lnformationsburo wird eine spezie/le Kasse eingerichtet, die fruh zeitig um 19:00 Uhr geoffnet wird und in der Sie sie abholen konnen.
• Stands/ cash desks open 7:30 p.m.
• 1 “Europoldo” = €.1,00;
• Products and cooked dishes will be available on a first come first served basis;
• We cannot say when the stands will close because it depends on how many visitors come to the event;
• Any leftover “Europoldo” banknotes will not be changed back into euros.
BUY YOUR “EUROPOLDI” IN ADVANCE! https://infotremosine.com/en/s hop-en/events-shop/
A special cash desk will be set up in the information office with early opening at 7:00pm where you can collect them.
IL PIRLO by “Bar Tremosine”
Traditional Alcoholic Aperitif – Traditioneller Alkoholischer Aperitif
2 Europoldi
BRUSCHETTE by “Bar Tremosine”
Bruschette
2 Europoldi
CAPÙ by “Agriturismo Nai”
Traditional home -made cabbage rolls – Traditionelle hausgemachten Kohlrouladen
3 Europoldi
SALUMI by “Alpe del Garda”
Cold Cuts – Wurstwaren
3 Europoldi
FORMAGGI DI ALPEGGIO by “Malga Cà dell’Era”
Mountain Cheeses – Bergkäse
3 Europoldi
PENNETTE DEL BORGO by “Ristorante Paradiso” (salsa pomodoro, pestòm, funghi)
Borgo Style Pasta (Tomato Sauce, Sausage, Mushrooms) – Dorf-Art Pasta (Tomatensauce, Wurst, Pilze)
4 Europoldi
TORTEI ALLA FORMAGELLA DI TREMOSINE IN SALSA DI BURRO
Tortellini filled with cheese in butter sauce – Tortellini mit Käse Einfüllung in Buttersoβe
3 Europoldi
FORMAGGIO ALLA GRIGLIA by “ALPE DEL GARDA”
Grilled Cheese – Gegrillter Käse
2 Europoldi
SPIEDO CON POLENTA DI PATATE
Spit with Potato Polenta – Fleishspieβ mit Kartoffel Polenta
8 Europoldi
POLENTA CÙSA
Polenta with cheese – Käsepolenta
4 Europoldi
POLENTA
Polenta
2 Europoldi
SISAM CON POLENTA by “Ristorante Miralago” (salame, cipolla, polenta)
Traditional plate with salami, onions and polenta – Traditioneller Plate mit Salami, Zwiebeln und Polenta
4 Europoldi
DOLCI DELLA TRADIZIONE LOCALE by “Panificio Rossi Costante”
Traditional desserts – Traditionelle Nachtische
3 Europoldi
GRAPPE E LIQUORI by “Bar 3mùzen”
Grappe and Liqueurs – Grappe und Likӧren
2 Europoldi
VINI DOP – CUVEE EXTRA DRY – MOSCATO D’ASTI
Wine – Wein – Cuvee Extra Dry – Moscato d’Asti
2 Europoldi
ACQUA
Still Water – Mineralwasser
1 Europoldo
ATTENZIONE – ATTENTION – ACHTUNG
In caso di maltempo, nella tensostruttura verranno distribuite le seguenti pietanze e bevande, anche da asporto:
In case of bad weather lhe fol/owing food and drinks will be disfributed in the tensile structure (a/so to take away):
Bei schlechtem Wetter werden folgende Speisen und Gefréinke (auch zum Mitnehmen) im Fléichentrag werk verleilt:
• Capù by Agriturismo Nai
• Formaggi di alpeggio by Malga Cà dell’Era
• Pennette del Borgo by Ristorante Paradiso
• Spiedo con Polenta
• Sisam con polenta by Hotel Ristorante Miralago
• Dolci della Tradizione locale by Panificio Rossi Costante
• Il Pirlo by Bar Tremosine
• Garda Classico Rosso Parco Alto Garda Bresciano
• Lugana DOP
• Grappe e Liquori by 3mùzen
• Acqua
I prezzi resteranno invariati – Posti a sedere fino ad esaurimento
Prices will remain unchanged – Seats subject to availability
Die Preise bleiben unveréinderl – Solange Sitzpléifze vorréitig sind
