Tremosine: Vita nei Borghi

Programma musicale della serata



19.30 Musica itinerante per le vie del Borgo



• Fisarmonicista Pietro Marchin



Fisarmonica – Accordion – Ak kordeon



• Chitarra Davide Ropa



21.00 Piazza Cozzaglio



MUSICA LIVE



Orchestra Marco Buccio



• Apertura stands/casse ore 19.30



• L’importo di un “Europoldo” equivale ad €.1,00;



• I prodotti ed i piatti cucinati verranno distribuiti fino ad esaurimento;



• Non potendo prevedere l’afflusso dei partecipanti non è possibile conoscere gli orari di chiusura degli stands;



• Le banconote “Europoldo” acquistate non potranno essere restituite e convertite in € .



ACQUISTA I TUOI EUROPOLDI IN ANTICIPO: www.infotremosine.com/shop/eventi



Verrà allestita una cassa speciale dove ritirarli all’interno dell’ufficio informazioni con apertura anticipata alle ore 19.00



• Stande und Kasse werden um 19.30 Uhr geoffnet



• 1 Europoldo” = €.1,00;



• Alle Gerichte und Spezialitaten werden ausgegeben, solange der Vorrat reicht;



• Nachdem die Anzahl der Gaste nicht vorhersehbar ist, kann daher nicht vorab bestimmt werden, wie lange die Stende offen bleiben;



• UngenUtzte Banknoten “Europoldo” konnen nicht zuruck gegeben werden.



KAUFEN SIE IHREN “EUROPLODI” IM VORAUS!



https:// infotremosine.com/de/shop-de/veranstaltungen-shop/



lm lnformationsburo wird eine spezie/le Kasse eingerichtet, die fruh zeitig um 19:00 Uhr geoffnet wird und in der Sie sie abholen konnen.



• Stands/ cash desks open 7:30 p.m.



• 1 “Europoldo” = €.1,00;



• Products and cooked dishes will be available on a first come first served basis;



• We cannot say when the stands will close because it depends on how many visitors come to the event;



• Any leftover “Europoldo” banknotes will not be changed back into euros.



BUY YOUR “EUROPOLDI” IN ADVANCE! https://infotremosine.com/en/s hop-en/events-shop/

A special cash desk will be set up in the information office with early opening at 7:00pm where you can collect them.



IL PIRLO by “Bar Tremosine”

Traditional Alcoholic Aperitif – Traditioneller Alkoholischer Aperitif

2 Europoldi



BRUSCHETTE by “Bar Tremosine”

Bruschette

2 Europoldi



CAPÙ by “Agriturismo Nai”

Traditional home -made cabbage rolls – Traditionelle hausgemachten Kohlrouladen

3 Europoldi



SALUMI by “Alpe del Garda”

Cold Cuts – Wurstwaren

3 Europoldi



FORMAGGI DI ALPEGGIO by “Malga Cà dell’Era”

Mountain Cheeses – Bergkäse

3 Europoldi



PENNETTE DEL BORGO by “Ristorante Paradiso” (salsa pomodoro, pestòm, funghi)

Borgo Style Pasta (Tomato Sauce, Sausage, Mushrooms) – Dorf-Art Pasta (Tomatensauce, Wurst, Pilze)

4 Europoldi



TORTEI ALLA FORMAGELLA DI TREMOSINE IN SALSA DI BURRO

Tortellini filled with cheese in butter sauce – Tortellini mit Käse Einfüllung in Buttersoβe

3 Europoldi



FORMAGGIO ALLA GRIGLIA by “ALPE DEL GARDA”

Grilled Cheese – Gegrillter Käse

2 Europoldi



SPIEDO CON POLENTA DI PATATE

Spit with Potato Polenta – Fleishspieβ mit Kartoffel Polenta

8 Europoldi



POLENTA CÙSA

Polenta with cheese – Käsepolenta

4 Europoldi



POLENTA

Polenta

2 Europoldi



SISAM CON POLENTA by “Ristorante Miralago” (salame, cipolla, polenta)

Traditional plate with salami, onions and polenta – Traditioneller Plate mit Salami, Zwiebeln und Polenta

4 Europoldi



DOLCI DELLA TRADIZIONE LOCALE by “Panificio Rossi Costante”

Traditional desserts – Traditionelle Nachtische

3 Europoldi



GRAPPE E LIQUORI by “Bar 3mùzen”

Grappe and Liqueurs – Grappe und Likӧren

2 Europoldi



VINI DOP – CUVEE EXTRA DRY – MOSCATO D’ASTI

Wine – Wein – Cuvee Extra Dry – Moscato d’Asti

2 Europoldi



ACQUA

Still Water – Mineralwasser

1 Europoldo



ATTENZIONE – ATTENTION – ACHTUNG

In caso di maltempo, nella tensostruttura verranno distribuite le seguenti pietanze e bevande, anche da asporto:

In case of bad weather lhe fol/owing food and drinks will be disfributed in the tensile structure (a/so to take away):

Bei schlechtem Wetter werden folgende Speisen und Gefréinke (auch zum Mitnehmen) im Fléichentrag werk verleilt:



• Capù by Agriturismo Nai



• Formaggi di alpeggio by Malga Cà dell’Era



• Pennette del Borgo by Ristorante Paradiso



• Spiedo con Polenta



• Sisam con polenta by Hotel Ristorante Miralago



• Dolci della Tradizione locale by Panificio Rossi Costante



• Il Pirlo by Bar Tremosine



• Garda Classico Rosso Parco Alto Garda Bresciano



• Lugana DOP



• Grappe e Liquori by 3mùzen



• Acqua



I prezzi resteranno invariati – Posti a sedere fino ad esaurimento



Prices will remain unchanged – Seats subject to availability



Die Preise bleiben unveréinderl – Solange Sitzpléifze vorréitig sind

